The Thai Police indicated this Wednesday that they will present five charges, including premeditated murder, against the 14-year-old minor who carried out a shooting in a Bangkok shopping center the day before that left two dead.

The Police General in charge of the case, Nakarin Sukonthawit, told the media that the teenager remains detained at a police station and will later be sent to the Central Juvenile and Family Court, in the north of Bangkok, where he will be formally charged before to request his arrest.

The officer said that the young man will also be charged with attempted murder, possession of a firearm without permission, carrying firearms in public places without permission and firing a weapon in a public place without permission, without specifying the possible punishments.

Other charges could be added to these five charges as the investigation into the incident progresses.

Nakarin also left open the possibility that the child’s parents could be charged under Child Protection laws.

The assailant, who is expected to undergo a psychiatric evaluation throughout the day, shot several people who were in the Siam Paragon shopping center, one of the largest and busiest in the Thai capital, on Tuesday afternoon.

Police officers patrol inside the Siam Paragon shopping center after the shooting.

At least two people, of Chinese and Burmese nationality, lost their lives as a result of the gunfire and another five – a Chinese, a Laotian and three Thais – were injured to varying degrees.

According to police, the teen used a blank pistol modified to fire live ammunition.

The minor, who the police revealed has a history of mental illness and was not taking his treatment, was arrested without resistance inside the shopping center less than an hour after the shooting began.

EFE