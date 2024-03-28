Two dead and three people injured is the unfortunate balance left by a armed attack inside a pantheon against a grieving family, loved ones and friends who came to a funeral to say goodbye to a loved one who died.
The incident occurred yesterday afternoon Xochitepec, Moreloswhere approximately 12 people with firearms They entered the cemetery and opened fire on those present.
In a recount of the events, they arrived at the scene two vehicles, a red Vento and a white Kiafrom where the attackers descended and broke into the pantheon of the Real del Puente neighborhood, shooting indiscriminately at the mourners.
A girl, among those injured in a shooting at the pantheon
The tragic outcome of this armed aggression includes the death of two people and three injured, including two women and a girlwho were rushed to a nearby hospital to receive medical attention.
The fateful event took place around 6:40 p.m., when family, friends and neighbors gathered to say goodbye to the deceased in the cemetery located on La Pradera Street, a few minutes from the municipal presidency of Xochitepec.
After the violent attack, the attackers left a letter with threats, in which they identified themselves as part of the organized crime cells known as Federación Guerrerense and Unión Morelense, according to El Universal.
