Police and brigade members at the scene of one of the attacks: 32-year-old man was arrested | Photo: EFE/EPA/Marco van der Caaij

Investigation in progress This content is about a fact that is still being investigated by the editorial team. We will have more information soon.

Rotterdam police reported this Thursday (28) that two shooting attacks left at least two people dead in the Dutch port city.

According to local press, the shots were fired in a classroom of university health students at a medical center and in an apartment in the west of the city.

The victims are a 39-year-old woman, who was shot dead in her apartment, her 14-year-old daughter, who is seriously injured, and a 46-year-old teacher who was shot and killed while teaching. Fires were also recorded at the sites of the attacks.

A 32-year-old man, who was reportedly wearing military clothing during the action and was the author of the two attacks, was arrested. He was arrested on the hospital’s helipad and would study at the university in question. His name was not disclosed.

“This is a very dark day,” Acting Justice and Security Minister Dilan Yesilgöz told Telegraaf newspaper.