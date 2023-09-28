A few days ago, the name of Renzo Madrid It became a trend after Karla Tarazona pointed out that the TV producer had resigned from the program ‘Amor y fuego’ after having a fight with the host Rodrigo González. Although none of those involved have commented to date on this controversy, there are some details that would confirm that both public figures no longer work together in the same television space and would not enjoy a good relationship.

What are the details that would confirm that Renzo Madrid?

Despite Renzo Madrid has avoided commenting on the rumors in relation to his abrupt departure from the program ‘Amor y fuego’, there are some aspects that would corroborate that the TV producer would no longer be part of this magazine broadcast by Willax TV.

When a new edition of the program ‘Amor y fuego’ begins, an intro always appears. In this you always read the name of Renzo Madrid as producer of the magazine; However, now, it no longer appears.

Renzo Madrid had placed in the profile of his official Instagram account that he was a producer of ‘Amor y fuego’, now this detail is not read. In addition, Gigi Miter and Rodrigo González They no longer follow the journalist on this social network.

It should be noted that days before this controversy broke out, the popular ‘Peluchín’ and Gigi placed their ‘likes’ and commented on the photos and videos he published Renzo Madrid on his Instagram profile.

Gigi Miter commented and liked a latest publication by Renzo Madrid. Photo: Instagram capture/Renzo Madrid

What did Rodrigo González say about Renzo Madrid that sparked rumors of a bad relationship?

Before the rumor of a possible resignation of Renzo Madrid from ‘Amor y Fuego’ explodes, Rodrigo Gonzalez said a controversial comment about the TV producer during an interview with the Spanish journalist Jordi Martin.

“I’m getting a lot of information, but I’m going to call Renzo, our boss, our dear boss,” said the Spanish paparazzi. In this regard, the popular ‘Peluchín’ made it clear to Jordi Martin that the TV producer was not called that way.

“It will be yours, my boss is not Renzo. Things don’t work like that here, but, well…” he responded host of ‘Love and Fire’ to Martin.