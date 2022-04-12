According to local media, the shooting began on Tuesday morning (Apr.12, 2022) at a station in Brooklyn.

A shooting on the morning of this Tuesday (12.Apr.2022) left several injured at a subway station in Brooklyn, New York. According to local media, shots were heard around 8:30 am.

Also according to US newspapers, several unexploded explosive devices in the area would have been. According to police, an as-yet-unidentified man was seen throwing devices before shooting people.

The New York Police Department released on Twitter a statement asking residents to avoid passing through the site due to a “investigation” in the region.

This report will receive more updates