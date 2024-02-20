A man died and five other people were injured, including three minors, last Monday, February 19, in a shooting in front of a school in Costa Rica in an apparent settling of scores, authorities reported.

Two individuals riding a motorcycle shot a 25-year-old man who was in front of the school at the time of class dismissal after noon, according to the Judicial Investigation Organization (OIJ, Judicial Police).

(We invite you to continue reading: 'La Quica': Pablo Escobar's hitman who has a 200-year sentence in the US).

The authorities are investigating whether it was a new settling of scores.

The man was shot six times and died instantly.according to preliminary information.

Two women were injured by stray bullets at the school entrance. One of them, who is 34 years old, was taken to a medical center after receiving an impact on the head.

Another woman, 23 years old, was hit by bullets in the arm and leg. They were also injured three minors aged 11, 10 and 4 years old due to shots in their extremitieswithout life-threatening risk, who were also taken to health centers by members of the Red Cross.

(You can read: 'This is hell': tragedy of a mother due to the murder of her son in Puerto Rico).

The shooting occurred outside the Silvestre Grant Schoollocated in the city of Siquirres, Costa Rica, head of an agricultural canton in the Caribbean province of Limón.

The authorities are investigating whether it was a new settling of scores. These acts have been repeated in Costa Rica for months with the increase in violence by drug trafficking gangs and organized crime.

This year they are registered in Costa Rica 126 violent homicides, 96 of them by firearm, according to OIJ data. Limón is the province most affected by drug trafficking and organized crime in the country.

2023 was the most violent year in the history of the Central American country since there are recordswith 907 violent deaths, a rate of 17.2 per 100,000 inhabitants, more than double the world average (8), according to the UN.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO