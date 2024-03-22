On Friday, a shooting occurred at a Moscow concert hall, Crocus City Hall, Russian media reported. The Russian news agency TASS reported deaths, without specifying figures. At least three attackers dressed in military uniforms opened fire, the RIA agency reported, adding that there were injuries.

The events, the exact nature of which remains to be clarified, took place at the Crocus City Hall, a concert hall located in the northwest of the Russian capital.

“Unknown persons opened fire in the Crocus. The evacuation of people is underway,” emergency services reported to the public news agency TASS.

The RIA agency reported “injuries” after “shots from an automatic weapon”, citing its journalist on the spot.

News in development…