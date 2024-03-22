Miami (Reuters)

The expected return of world number two Aryna Sabalenka to the court was postponed due to heavy rain that prevented the start of the Miami Open tennis tournament matches.

In today's first matches at the Grand Stand Stadium, Sabalenka was scheduled to meet her close friend Paula Badosa in the second round, after the draw kept her from competing in the first round.

Sabalenka, 25 years old, who comes from Belarus, issued a brief statement last Wednesday, in which she said that her “heart is broken” due to an “unimaginable tragedy,” but she remained out of the spotlight, following the death of former Belarusian ice hockey player Konstantin Koltsov.

Badosa prepared for the confrontation with the player she described as her close friend on Tuesday by defeating Simona Halep, the winner of two Grand Slam titles, who returned to competition after being suspended for doping.

Badosa said about facing Sabalenka, the two-time Australian Open champion, “The challenge is not easy. It is a mental challenge. I understand the whole situation and what is happening. For me, it was a bit shocking because in the end she is my best friend and I do not want her to suffer.”

The chances of Sabalenka or anyone else arriving at the Hard Rock Complex stadiums today seem unlikely, as forecasts indicate continuous and sometimes heavy rain and thunderstorms until early tomorrow, Saturday.

The rain comes at the worst possible time, with the start of the tournament tomorrow, Saturday, amid the start of many prominent players participating in the tournament, including the women’s world number one, Iga Chiantek, and the men’s title holder, Daniil Medvedev, along with Americans Coco Gauff and Taylor Fritz.