Fabio Testi: biography, wife and private life of the guest actor on Today is another day

Who is Fabio Testi (biography, wife and private life) guest on Today is another day in the episode of April 27, 2023? Fabio Testi (Peschiera del Garda, 2 August 1941) is an Italian actor. In 1966 he began his career working as a stunt double for The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, the famous film by Sergio Leone. Already in 1968 he was in his first acting part: he participated in the production of Once Upon a Time in the West, again by Leone, but his interpretation was cut in post-production as it was judged not to be optimal with the rest of the cast. He will be entrusted, however under contract, with a secondary role.

In 1970 the first real opportunity arrives: Testi recites in The Garden of the Finzi-Continis, directed by Vittorio De Sica. The film will get an Oscar for best foreign film. In 1971 he starred in Giuseppe Patroni Griffi’s film Goodbye cruel brother, with Charlotte Rampling: in 1972 he starred in the film Camorra, directed by Pasquale Squitieri; always the latter will direct him in 1974 in the film I guappi, where he is the protagonist together with Claudia Cardinale and Franco Nero.

The first great successes abroad arrive in 1975: he co-stars in The important thing is to love, by the Polish director Andrzej Żuławski, alongside Romy Schneider, who will win the César Award for that film. In 1975 he had a part in Tonino Valerii’s film Vai gorilla. In 1985 he was among the protagonists of the film Io e il Duce, directed by Alberto Negrin, with Susan Sarandon and Anthony Hopkins. In 2010 he has a small part in the US film Letters to Juliet and is in the cast of Road to Nowhere by Monte Hellman.

In 1996 Fabio Testi was called to replace Philippe Leroy in the role of Yanez de Gomera in The Return of Sandokan, for Mediaset. In 2006 he starred in some episodes of the Raiuno soap opera Sottocasa. In 2009 he was among the protagonists of the Mediaset fiction Il falco e la colomba, directed by Giorgio Serafini, with Enrico Lo Verso and Anna Galiena. In 2010 he was in the cast of the Canale 5 TV film Colpo di Lightning, directed by Roberto Malenotti, with Lola Ponce and Roberto Farnesi; always with Roberto Farnesi he was part of the cast of the Canale 5 fiction Al di là del lago, from 2011. In 2020 he participates as a competitor in the Reality Show Big Brother VIP, broadcast on Canale 5: he will manage to reach the 11th week, coming then deleted.

Private life

We have seen who Fabio Testi is (the biography), but what do we know about his private life? Who is his wife? During the 1970s, the actor became romantically involved with actresses Jean Seberg, Ursula Andress and Charlotte Rampling. In 1979 Fabio Testi marries the Spanish designer Lola Navarro, who gives him three children: Fabio, Thomas and Trini. In the early nineties he had a relationship with actress Brooke Shields. On 3 January 2015 Fabio Testi married for the second time, in Capri and in a civil ceremony, with the gallery owner Antonella Liguori. He had a romantic relationship for three years with the actress Edwige Fenech, who attributed to him the paternity of a son then subsequently denied several times, without however revealing the identity of the father.