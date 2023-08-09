In his opening speech to the Council of the Ministry of Defense, Shoigu said that Poland, a member of NATO, has already announced plans to strengthen its army, indicating that he expects the deployment of a large number of NATO forces and weapons in Finland, whose accession has led to an increase in the common land borders between Russia and NATO countries to almost double. .

According to the ministry’s announcement, Shoigu said that the West is collectively waging a proxy war on Russia, pointing to “unprecedented support” for Ukraine by supplying it with weapons worth tens of billions of dollars to help Kiev fend off Russian forces.

Shoigu described Finland’s entry into NATO and Sweden’s future accession to it as a “dangerous destabilizing factor”.

The two northern European countries abandoned decades of neutrality that endured during the Cold War and sought NATO membership after the Ukraine war.

Shoigu said: “It is likely that on Finnish soil will be the deployment of military units and additional offensive weapons belonging to NATO capable of hitting vital targets in northwestern Russia at a great depth.”

He added, “Today, during the Council meeting, we will study issues related to the establishment of a military zone in both Leningrad and Moscow, in conjunction with strengthening concentrations of soldiers of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation on our western borders.”

And he added that Poland announced its intention to build the strongest army on the continent and become “the main tool of the United States’ anti-Russian policy.”

Shoigu said that the number of NATO military units outside the region centered on eastern Europe has increased by two and a half times since February last year, bringing the total number of troops to 30,000 now.

He added, “These threats to Russian military security require an appropriate response in its timing and nature. We will discuss the necessary measures to neutralize them during the meeting and take the appropriate decisions.”