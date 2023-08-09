The Spanish police, together with EuropoI and Dutch colleagues, have rounded up an international gang of drug smugglers. A total of 23 people were arrested in the south of Spain, the Netherlands, Ireland and Norway.

Numerous cases including nearly twenty cars and 400,000 euros have been seized in at least ten house searches in Málaga, Tenerife and the Netherlands, according to Spanish media. Four firearms and large quantities of marijuana, hashish, cocaine and MDMA were also found. MDMA is a substance for ecstasy pills (methylenedioxymetamphetamine).

The investigation into the gang started in 2021. Then the group started shipping containers that smuggled cocaine to northwestern Europe. Before that, the gang was reportedly mainly involved in smuggling hashish and marijuana from Spain to the north.

Dutch police became involved earlier this year when it was discovered that the gang had been smuggling drugs to Noord-Scharwoude (North Holland). Three suspects were arrested there and the four firearms and large amounts of drugs were found there. See also In the Band debate, Haddad, Garcia and Tarcísio exchange mutual attacks - ISTOÉ DINHEIRO