Toninelli's outburst: “I used to eat salmon or bresaola, now not even canned tuna”
“I used to eat salmon, you know we're obsessed with the gym… or I ate bresaola. Everything was cancelled: partly because it is no longer feasible. I can't even take tuna. Do you know a can of tuna? I used to get the glass one… it cost two euros and fifty! Now it's seven euros! Guys, this is devastating stuff,” denounced the former minister, Danilo Toninelli on social media. / Video source Facebook
