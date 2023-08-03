A soccer player lost his life after being attacked by a crocodile. The 29-year-old man was near a river in the town of Santa Cruz, in the province of Guanacaste, in northwestern Costa Rica.

The victim was identified as Jesus Alberto Lopez, who was part of the Deportivo Río Cañas club in Costa Rica. According to the version of his relatives, the footballer wanted to take a “dip” in the heat, before going to the house of some cousins.

He jumped into the river, without counting that it has been frequented only for fishing for years due to the presence of crocodiles.

“Unfortunately, he made a wrong decision, and by going in for a bath, what happened happened,” said Luis Montes, his coach, for the local media the tile.

Neighbors saw that “the body was dragged by the crocodile”, declared the spokesman for the Costa Rican Red Cross, Leonel Vásquez. They even captured the distressing moment on video.

A soccer player who responded to the name of Jesús Alberto López, 29 years old, lost his life after being the victim of an attack by a crocodile in the Cañas River, Costa Rica. ⚠️ The animal was sacrificed to recover the body of the young man.#CodeRed 🚨 pic.twitter.com/2WiqKkJzF6 — Red Code 🚨 (@codigorojopue) August 2, 2023

“Unfortunately, the reptile captured it and sank it. We still don’t know if it died from drowning or from the pressure that the crocodile exerted on its prey,” said Marcelino Hernández, a police sergeant, for the AFP agency.

The Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) assured that uniformed police officers shot the animal so that it would release the young man’s body and, thus, be able to recover it. Due to the bullet impacts, the crocodile died.

The heartfelt farewell of Jesús Alberto López

‘Chuco’, as his friends and family called him, was buried on August 1 with an emotional funeralin which his teammates participated.

Coach Montes described him as a humble and hard-working boy, who looked after the livelihood of his two children, aged two and 10: “As a footballer he was terrific, the people always recognized his talent, his leadership on the field , his way of playing, he was a benchmark for soccer in Río Cañas, it is a loss for the whole town.”

The Deportivo Río Cañas club of Costa Rica sent a heartfelt message for the death: “You take a part of everyone, dear friend. Today is a very difficult day for everyone and we will remember you in the many facets of your sporting life as a coach, soccer player and also as a family man. You will always live in our hearts, Chucho. Fly high.”

While the investigations into his death and the actions of the police when shooting the animal progress, the National System of Conservation Areas (Sinac) of Costa Rica has said that it maintains actions to improve control of crocodiles in the face of their proliferation in rivers.

