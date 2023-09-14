Milan is moving towards confirming the classic formation, with a forced change in defense: Kjaer for Tomori, disqualified. The return from the national teams was completed yesterday afternoon with Pulisic and Musah, who landed after the intercontinental journey. Today they trained and are ready to lend a hand.

up and down

—

The day before the derby confirmed the good and bad news. The best: Olivier Giroud trained with the team and will be available for Inter’s match. The worst: for Pierre Kalulu, as we understood, no chance. The muscle problem during the break will keep him out for Inter and most likely also for Newcastle. The other starters are available instead: Maignan in goal, Calabria, Thiaw and Theo in defence, Loftus-Cheek, Krunic and Reijnders in midfield, Leao in front.