Over the weekend the death of Adam Johnsonwho died after an accident in the match between the Nottingham Panthers and Sheffield Steelers in the NHL.

Johnson, 29, died after being hit in the neck by a skate. The player received medical attention immediately, but it was impossible to save his life.

The incident occurred when the match was being played in the second half in the Sheffield Arena Utility and in a normal play.

Once the incident occurred, the referees stopped the game and the organization asked the fans to leave the venue, as the Panthers announced that there was a “major medical emergency.”

The player was rushed to the Northern General Hospital in England in which he died despite the efforts of doctors.

“The Nottingham Panthers are truly devastated to announce that Adam Johnson has tragically passed away following a freak accident at the Sheffield match,” the team said.

The video was leaked on social networks, an image that impacts.

⚠️ Image warning ⚠️ Regrettable! Adam Johnson died after being cut in the neck by another player’s skate during a British Challenge Cup hockey game. pic.twitter.com/xR37lGCVOP — adn40 (@adn40) October 30, 2023

