The Peruvian novel ‘Perdóname’ aired its first chapter on America TV this Wednesday, September 27, and one of the reasons why viewers wanted to see it was the acting debut of the children of Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos on the small screen. In this surprising episode, Mikael and Fernanda Miyashiro starred in tense scenes that made more than one person vibrate with emotion.

Joaquín and Renata, the characters of both actors, argue with their mother, Lara Ferradas (Villalobos), after learning that Lito Acosta (‘Chino’ Miyashiro), the alleged murderer of their uncle, was released from prison. In fiction, the young man flatly refuses to start a conversation with his mother about the subject, while the teenager, upon hearing the doorbell, asks him not to open the door to her home, since it could be the alleged criminal. .

As is known, the novel ‘Forgive me’ has given a lot to talk about because Aldo Miyashiro and Érika Villalobos assumed the leading roles shortly after their marriage came to an end.