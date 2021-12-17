The death of the Emirati child, Ali, 4, and the maid accompanying him, 23, in a Ras Al Khaimah hotel last Wednesday witnessed shocking details, according to a source in the hotel management, who told “Emirates Today” that the hotel’s swimming pool closes daily at seven in the evening and that any landing in the pool is The responsibility of the guests.

He explained that according to the hotel’s surveillance cameras, the maid went to the pool with the child at around eight o’clock at night, and when she went to the pool with the child, they fell into the deep area and not in the safe area due to the lack of attention to the depth of the place and her appreciation of the swimming place.

He added that the maid tried to save the child and take him out of the pool, but she was unable to do so because she was drowning in the deep area.

He indicated that he was at the hotel at that moment, and as soon as the inmate’s screaming was heard, he went to inquire of him about the matter, so he informed him that there was a drowning person in the pool, and he continued, “I immediately went to the pool and jumped trying to get the child and the maid out with the help of others, but they were in a state of death due to their long stay in the pool.” without being able to get out.

He added that the competent authorities were contacted, when the ambulance arrived and the paramedics tried to perform artificial rescue operations for the child and the maid before transferring them to the ambulance, but their condition was dangerous, and he pointed out that the competent authorities were informed of the accident.

The Emirati family had gone from Abu Dhabi to Ras Al Khaimah to relax in a hotel, before their happy trip turned into a tragedy due to the death of their young child and the maid who drowned in the hotel pool.



