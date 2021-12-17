The largest Russian customers of server equipment tested their computing equipment on domestic processors and were dissatisfied with its capabilities. About this with reference to the agenda of the meeting in the Ministry of Digital Development, which took place on December 9, writes Kommersant.

In their opinion, the presented samples turned out to be unusable due to too low performance, high power consumption and uncompetitive price. The companies agreed to work with Russian servers only if they can cope with the tasks and compare in price with foreign counterparts.

The Ministry of Digital Science recognized the difficulties of domestic technology with performance and compatibility with current software. At the same time, the department claims that the companies have positively assessed the dynamics of product development. Officials expect that new processors from Baikal Electronics, MCST and Yadro will be able to compete with foreign products in 2023-2025.

Sergei Ovchinnikov, the general director of the server manufacturer on Elbrus processors from MCST Norsi-Trans, was outraged by the direct comparison of Russian technology with foreign ones and called such assessments an undermining of the import substitution policy. He stressed that the lag will inevitably be, but the transfer to Russian servers is a matter of the country’s security.

Meanwhile, MCST called on to see the positive in the fact that the servers on Elbrus are at least working. Deputy General Director of the company Konstantin Trushkin recalled that if earlier the problem was inoperability, now it is only high cost.

Earlier it was reported that from 2022 the government will begin mass purchases of Russian computers for universities that train specialists in radio electronics. The equipment should work on domestic processors “Baikal” and “Elbrus”.