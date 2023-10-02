Monday, October 2, 2023



| Updated 10/03/2023 01:27h.

This Monday, immense pain passed through the entire Latin community of Caravaca de la Cruz, as well as the entire neighborhood, strongly impacted by the disappearance and possible death, in the absence of official confirmation, in the Las Atalayas fire of the two couples. Ecuadorian and Colombian origin residing in the town. Jorge and Rosa, parents of three children, and Kevin and Leidy, respectively, «We are few and here we all know each other. It’s all very familiar,” highlight Mar Morales, from the Dominican Republic, and Adriana Escobar, from Colombia.

The latter is precisely a friend of Jairo, Laidy’s father, well known in the Caravaca municipality where he runs a mobile phone store and where he has lived for many years. An establishment located in the heart of Gran Vía. His neighbors describe him as a very hard-working person, a “fighter” who came to Spain and where he always wanted to have his children close. This is what happened with Laidy, whom he brought in a few years ago.

One of Jairo’s business neighbors, Loli de Maya, commented this Monday through tears that she had been talking to him to convey her encouragement in these tragic moments; She also spoke this Monday with one of his brothers, Camilo, who was waiting with his father for news about the identification of the bodies. Another woman of Bolivian origin, Lorena Arauz, owner of the Mentos restaurant, sadly relates that she “saw her daughter (Laidy) taking the dog for a walk every morning.” “What has happened is terrible,” she adds.

«Jairo is one of those people who wants to have his children together, like a ‘clueca’ hen does with her chicks; “He arrived here and has worked with the hope of being able to reunite the family that he had left in his country.” Loli cannot hold back her tears as she tries to articulate the right words to express the pain that it caused her to see that broken father on television sharing the message that her daughter had sent to her mother saying goodbye to her and telling her that she loved her. Leidy and her three brothers lived with her mother – who has not traveled to Murcia and is being treated in Caravaca due to the ‘shock’ suffered -.

Another of the missing victims is Rosa; She, along with her partner, Jorge, and Leidy and his, were inside the nightclub. They have two young children – still enrolled in an Infant and Primary school – and the third is a student at one of the institutes in Caravaca. The classmates of the course for unemployed women in which she had participated for several months could not contain their emotion during the minute of silence in the Plaza del Arco. And they remembered her for her happy and outgoing nature. “She was in charge of preparing all the celebrations, our birthday parties or any activity that would bring us all together,” commented one of the colleagues who is part of this employment program in which they are specializing in cleaning and maintenance of spaces. public in the old town of Caravaca de la Cruz.