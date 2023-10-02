The resolution, which was adopted with the approval of 13 members, with two members abstaining from voting, China and Russia, imposes a general ban on light weapons after the measure was limited to gang leaders subject to sanctions.

What did the Security Council resolution say?

• Forming a “multinational security support mission for an initial period of 12 months” whose work will be evaluated nine months after its formation.

• The mission aims to “provide operational support to the Haitian police” in its fight against gangs and in protecting schools, ports, hospitals and the airport.

• The goal of the mission is to adequately strengthen security in order to organize elections, noting that no voting has been held in this country since 2016.

• In cooperation with the Haitian authorities, the mission will be able to “prevent loss of life” and apply temporary and proportionate “emergency measures” on an “exceptional basis”, in particular through arrests in the context of respect for international law.

Shortly after the resolution was adopted, Haiti’s Foreign Minister Jean-Victor Guinous welcomed a “sign of hope” for the island, which is engulfed by violence.

Genos said that the vote is “an expression of solidarity with the people who are experiencing distress,” adding, “It is a sign of hope for people who have long been suffering from the consequences of difficult political, social, economic, security and humanitarian conditions.”

A report by the Secretary-General of the United Nations, Antonio Guterres, issued last week, stated that the multifaceted crisis facing Haiti has become more serious since a year ago.

The Secretary-General stated that the violence of the gangs that have tightened their control over the capital and outside it has become “more brutal,” pointing to the use of rape crimes as a weapon of intimidation and the deployment of snipers on rooftops and burning residents alive.

The report counted the killing of about 2,800 people between October 2022 and June 2023, about eighty of whom were minors.