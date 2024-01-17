Aleena Aguilar's relatives continue searching for the missing 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Saturday January 6 in San Antonio, Texas. The local police have issued a search bulletin and Her mother asks for help to find her, since she suffers from depression and believes she may be with someone 11 years older than her.

According to the bulletin published by the San Antonio Police, the young woman was last seen on January 6, in the 1000 block of Desert Willow, near Marbach Road on the west side of the city. “She spoke to me and told me that she was fine, but that she was not going to return home.”said Velma Fernández, Aleena's mother, in an interview with Telemundo News.

Aleena Aguilar, who is also called Lina, is a 15-year-old girl who is 1.70 meters tall and weighs about 68 kilos., has straight shoulder-length hair and has a piercing in her nose. The last time there was contact with her, he was wearing black pajama pants, a black sweater, black Crocs, and was carrying a tan and black Michael Kors bag.

Aleena could be with a man 11 years older than her



“She is a survivor of a case, which we now have open, of a person who hurt her a lot, she is emotionally hurt“said her mother, who said that the young woman suffers from depression and that she could meet a man who had been looking for her before.

Aleena's relatives ask for help to locate her, they suspect that she could meet a man older than her. See also The Pentagon tracks more than 650 UFO cases, what does the investigation say? Photo: San Antonio Police Department

“It's a man that I don't know very well, all I know is that I've seen her and he was telling my daughter that he gave her money and things.. I am also looking for that person that the police will get involved so that if he has my daughter or has spoken with her… this person is a 26-year-old person, that is a big person, he is the brother of the people who rented the house to us. home,” said Aleena's mother.

If you see a young woman with the description of Aleena Aguilar or have information that could lead to her whereabouts, please Contact San Antonio Police at 210-207-7660.