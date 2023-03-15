Genoa – On the A12 Genoa – Sestri Levante motorway it was the section between Genova Nervi and Recco reopened around 7 in the direction of Livorno, with one lane deviating from the opposite carriageway.

The reopening of the section – closed during the night – had been postponed this morning to allow for the completion of the mandatory works started last night inside the Colle Ometti tunnel. Autostrade explains it in a note.