His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, on the occasion of “Emirati Child Day” today, stressed that raising children, providing an appropriate environment and securing a better future for them is a priority and a basic pillar upon which work in the UAE is based.
His Highness said in his official account on the social networking site “Twitter”: “We seek, through everything we do today, to create a better world for our children tomorrow.. On the “Emirati Child’s Day”, we affirm that raising children, providing an appropriate environment and securing a better future for them.. It is a priority and a fundamental pillar upon which our work in the UAE is based. An investment in childhood is an investment in the future.”
