Chickenpox is an infectious-contagious disease known to everyone, and the vaccine against the virus that causes it is part of the vaccination schedule in Spain. Reactivation of this same virus is the cause of shingles. An infection, which, as indicated by the Ministry of Health, generally occurs decades after suffering from chickenpox.

The Varicella-zoster virus (VZV) produces two different clinical forms: chickenpox, which is a primary infection and is characterized by a skin rash, and herpes zoster, which is a “disease with localized skin involvement.” ». Herpes zoster is caused by the reactivation of the virus that remains lodged in the sensory ganglia of the dorsal roots after the primary infection. After chickenpox passes, it can be reactivated in 15-20% of cases. It is a rare danger, but it remains latent.

In Spain, more than 90% of adults have had VZV infection and, therefore, can develop herpes zoster. The risk of developing shingles increases with age and reaches 30-50% in people over 85 years of age. Immunocompromised people are also considered a risk group. The most effective solution to prevent shingles is through vaccination.

What are the symptoms



The main symptom is the appearance of scabs that are usually accompanied by pain in the same area. A condition that lasts between 2 and 4 weeks and the vesicles may be preceded by pain and sensory disturbances in the region of the affected dermatome. It usually affects the thoracic, cervical and ophthalmic regions more frequently. The development of shingles is related to the worsening of cellular immunity, which occurs with age, stress situations and certain diseases.

Although it is usually benign, it can cause serious complications. A pain that, according to Health data, has lasted for at least 90 days in 10-15% of those infected. Additionally, less frequently, it can cause permanent neurological damage, such as cranial nerve palsies and hemiparesis or visual impairment secondary to herpes zoster ophthalmicus.