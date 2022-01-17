If you are a fan of Shingeki no Kyojin, surely you have wondered what is the Rumble that the fan community talks about so much. This devastating power is rooted in the very Ymir Fritz, the first titan in history and will bring devastating consequences to the whole world, so here we will explain everything you need to know.

First, it is necessary to explain the abilities that the Founding Titan of Ymir Fritz in Shingeki no Kyojin, as the first of his race, he has the ability to create pure titans and control their actions, as well as modify the memories of the People of Ymir. Its control is exclusive to the Eldian royal family, although under certain circumstances it can be used by other people.

An example of the great power that the Founding Titan of Ymir Fritz was the creation of the walls of the island of paradise thanks to Karl Fritz, the 145th King of Eldia, he used this ability to create numerous titans and guide them to the exact position around the city to become the gigantic walls.

What is Ymir Fritz’s power in Shingeki no Kyojin?

As we mentioned, the first is control over the actions of the pure titans you create. The Founding Titan of Ymir Fritz from Shingeki no Kyojin he can give any order, even if it puts the lives of his subjects at risk. In fact, Rod Reiss he mentioned that the power is so strong that it has the potential to wipe out all titans if its full power is used.

In addition, the Founding Titan of Ymir Fritz he is capable of erasing and modifying the memories of the entire Eldian race. Some examples of them throughout Shingeki no Kyojin was the manipulation of memories within the walls of the paradise island at the hands of Karl Fritz. Similarly, we see how Frieda Reiss erased the memories of History every time I went to visit her. However, it does not seem that these memories can be completely erased and accessed while the person sleeps, since History sometimes dreamed of frieda and when he woke up he forgot about her.

This ability excludes only the Eldian noble family and Ackerman, including Levi, Kenny Y my house.

Another little-known power of the Founding Titan of Ymir Fritz from Shingeki no Kyojin They are family memories. One of the most important memories that the holders get is the ideology of giving up the battle of karlFor this reason, no person who possessed it had shown any desire to free the Titans or the Eldian race.

Finally, one of the most important powers of the Founding Titan of Ymir Fritz from Shingeki no Kyojin it is the genetic manipulation of the Eldian race. In accordance with Tom Ksaver, former owner of Beast TitanApproximately 600 years ago, an Eldian king used this power to make his people immune against a pandemic that was spreading across the world at the time. From this knowledge is that zeke jaeger he plans Eldian euthanasia to modify the genetics of his race and drive it to extinction.

What is Eren Jaeger’s Rumble?

The Rumble that rolls over the Earth (地鳴らし) is a cataclysmic event involving the titans created by Karl Fritz, the 145th king of Eldia, for the construction of the walls of the island of paradise in Shingeki no Kyojin and with which he threatened the rest of humanity to dissuade them from invading his land, because with that same power he could end all forms of life in his path. This same power now possesses Eren jaeger.

After Eren was fatally shot by Gaby Braun during the Marleyan invasion of Shiganshinamanage to get in touch with Zeke, his older brother. This event allows you to get in touch with Ymir, the first titan and thanks to that, she knew the terrible acts of the first king of The day and how Ymir was able to come to love him despite his cruelty.

From this sympathy, Ymir trusted the judgment of Eren and decides to lend him all his power, to free all the titans who were lying asleep on the walls of the city in Shingeki no Kyojin.

Will Eren Jaeger bring about the end of humanity in Shingeki no Kyojin?

The Rumble that rolls over the Earth from Eren jaeger carries out the threat made by Karl Fritz. He will lead all the titans who were hiding within the walls to annihilate all human life in the rest of the world. In addition, its user itself transforms into a gigantic and fearsome being.

This new form of your titan in Shingeki no Kyojin, allows him to communicate with the entire Eldian race telepathically. Thanks to this, he announces to them that he will annihilate all humanity outside of the island of paradise.

This event will lead to forces of Marley and of the island of paradise come together to prevent the collapse of all life in the Earth, while the Eren Jaeger Rumble continues its advance and annihilates entire civilizations with the advance of the fearsome titans. Also, his power grows over time and allows him to create copies of previous monsters created by him. Founding Titan.

