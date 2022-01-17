who have followed dragon ball since its inception they know that in its existence it has had several characters that were important and now not so much. yamucha Y Ten Shin Han became very important in some arcs of the original, but with the arrival of Z they became almost incidental and some of the weakest.

If powerful warriors have gone to the bench, what could we expect for some who only served as funny sidekicks. Turtle, Oo Long Y puar have almost disappeared from the most recent arcs of dragon ball that seem to focus on the fights of Goku Y Vegeta with quite powerful new villains. Fortunately, it seems that someone remembers the little puar.

Toyotarou draws one of the oldest Dragon Ball characters

Toyotarou is the illustrator who is currently in charge of Dragon Ball Super. Although currently everything revolves around the battle of Big wave against Heater Gas, the artist has taken a moment to remember one of the longest-running characters in the franchise, the unconditional friend of yamucha: puar.

Surely you remember puar who we first saw in the dragon ball original. In addition to being an unconditional companion of yamucha, this being had the ability to transform into different people and objects. Something that proved to be very useful in those first adventures of the little Goku in search of the dragon balls.

Each month, Toyotarou shares with his fans an illustration of different characters from dragon ball through the franchise official site. Since he has drawn the most important ones, this month he decided to draw puar and the time when it became Goku. He also accompanied it with a comment where he said that he loved the first designs of the saga.

This transformation of puar in Goku appeared in the dragon ball original when yamucha and his buddy were still rivals of the Saiyan. The little practitioner of metamorphosis used this appearance to try to convince bulma Y Oo Long to go towards them, although without much success. What do you think that the same Toyotarou has given a few new minutes of fame to the cute animal?

