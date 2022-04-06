Do you remember when in 2021 we were announced the final season of Shingeki no Kyojin? Well, it was a lie. They tricked you, you were a victim of clickbait, because the last chapter of the last part of the last season was barely released… a new part was announced and I don’t even believe in God anymore.

Yes, finished for the second time the last season of Shingeki no Kyojin and at this point, does it really make sense to call it that? This is going to last for three years and more than expectation, it is generating a feeling of being fed up, which to a certain extent is similar to what happened with the end of the manga.

Why? Because Isayama promised that it would end in 2019 and did not reach the final chapter until April 2021. An ending that when it seemed to appear on the horizon… again it took a turn or an unexpected exit to extend it 20 more chapters.

This is a strategy that is used quite a bit in the manga. It is necessary to be able to extend impressions and sales, but when you switch to anime and put on a season that is assumed to be the last… well, it has to be the last, right?

Sure, that marks the logic. So WHY THE HELL? THIS FINAL SEASON IS GOING TO LAST THREE YEARS IN THREE PARTS? Not only is it disappointing that they have extended the season with one more part, but it also makes less sense for management decisions to remove much of what was expressed in a much more leisurely and dedicated way in the manga.

Isayama, that old enemy | Source: Kodansha

What was the point then in rushing the explanation behind Ymir’s story? Why remove all the tension from the Yaeggerist coup? Nothing makes sense if we knew from the beginning that it would be a season spread over three seasons.

Adapting an anime is complicated and surely this happened because of a budget issue. It is likely that MAPPA has had its writers and animators working from dawn to dusk hoping to finish everything in just 28 chapters.so in the end they had to realize that it was impossible and that compressing everything would only give worse results.

One last final season more | Source: MAPPA

This is a practice that seemed to not exist within this animation studio. yeshis previous projects were carried out calmly and clearlysomething that seems to have been forgotten when the bills of one of the biggest franchises in anime history arrived.

It is worrying, of course, especially since with the great popularity of the studio, which wins more and more big franchises, we will be able to see even more of this type of practice.

Not that they say that the end that is not the end is the end, but work at such a high and demanding pace that the quality continues to decline until it becomes a new Pierrot.

