Mistrust over the quality of Chinese products is a thing of the past. And that goes for the motorcycle industry as well. Two-wheel assemblers have fallen to the taste of consumers. Shineray is an example. With 17 years of operation in the country, the brand reached the third position in the market. In terms of share, it is a participation that seems residual, of 1.65% until April. But enough for the company to project to steal the vice-leadership of the Japanese Yamaha (17.5%) in three years — the also Japanese Honda leads alone (75.4%). Investments in products, in addition to price, are the banner’s bets to achieve the goal, as Thomas Edson, director of supply chain at Shineray, told DINHEIRO. “We invested R$ 250 million in 2021. This year, everything indicates that we will double that amount.”

The “variety of models and very attractive prices” are differentials pointed out by the executive for Shineray’s growth and are part of the strategy to ensure first place in the electric segment, in which the company has dominated the main launches. “Even developing great motorcycles, Shineray has the philosophy that it needs to have the most affordable price for the Brazilian customer”, said Edson, who runs the operation in the country. Their motorcycles start at R$8,400. “We seek to win in volume.”

The bet on the electrified segment has been high. In 2020, the company started the scooter line. “We did a market test and we see great potential”, said the executive. The banner currently works with 13 models and plans to end the year with 16. Prices start from R$1,800.

In the scooter line, the Chinese company has four versions, with prices starting at R$12,900. These are models with a 2,000-watt motor and battery with a range of 60 kilometers (models SE1 and SE2) and 80 kilometers (A SE3). The company also promises for 2022 the arrival of the SE2 Plus, a model with a 3,000 watt motor and the possibility of using two batteries. In the portfolio of electric vehicles, this year launched the She-S motorcycle, a bet by Edson for the national market because of the combination of autonomy (80 kilometers), speed (up to 90 km/h) and price (R$ 19,990). For the premium line, the automaker develops the e-Jef, with a 4,000-watt motor, a speed of 120 km/h and an autonomy of up to 200 kilometers. “And we are developing the first off-road trail-style motorcycle that does not exist in the Brazilian market.” The model, Setrail, should be launched in the second half of the year.

Despite the company’s constant investment in electrification, the combustion motorcycle segment remains a priority in planning, as it represents 80% of the business. Shineray plans to launch two 150cc motorcycles this month, a street model and a trail model, as well as another one of the same power for the month of August, priced below R$8,000. “I think it will be a very competitive bike in the market. I want to close the portfolio this year with eight models from the combustion line.” One of the flagships of the segment is the Worker, with 125cc and a tank with a capacity of 14 liters. The price starts from R$ 7 thousand.

MARKET Shineray’s advance in both segments has proved to be successful. According to figures from the National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution, the company ended 2021 in third place in the national market, with 13,700 units registered. It was fifth in 2020 (7.6 thousand) and sixth in 2019 (9.5 thousand). Honda was the leader in the triennium, with 882 thousand, 711 thousand and 853 thousand, respectively, followed by the also Japanese Yamaha (201 thousand, 142 thousand and 151 thousand in the three years). The Chinese executive says that last year Shineray sold nearly 27,000 units. “The problem is that we are very strong in sales of the cinquentinhas line in several regions of Brazil, especially in the countryside, where people end up not having their motorcycles registered.” He says that for this year the expectation is to sell 55 thousand.

São Paulo accounts for 50% of the company’s business. With an eye on this vein, there is a plan to expand the number of stores in the state from two to 20 by the end of the year. Across the country, there are five own stores and the idea of ​​reaching 100 within three to five years. Continuous growth makes Edson dream of becoming the second-place leader in the national market. “Because of the project and the work we are doing in Brazil, I believe that in the very near future we will hit around 15,000 to 20,000 bikes per month.”

At least 80% of the parts and pieces used in the production of motorcycles come from China. The rest is purchased on the domestic market. Shineray had no supply problems as a result of Covid-19 and now the war between Russia and Ukraine. Only occasional delays because of the difficulty in international shipping. “We made large purchases already imagining exactly a six-month sale. When we have a delay problem, it doesn’t last 15 days.”

PRODUCTION To account for the increase in demand, the automaker plans to expand the factory in Suape (PE). Currently, Shineray produces around 700 units a day on two production lines – one exclusively for combustion models and the other shared with electric. The idea is to build another line by the end of the year. The current daily production capacity is 2 thousand units. The company has 370 employees across the country, 120 of which in the Northeastern plant, a contingent that should reach 300 by December. The Brazilian operation is Shineray’s largest and most important operation outside of China and continues to accelerate to reach the most distant destination faster.