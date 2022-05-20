World.- In the ephemeris of this May 20 Several important ones that marked the history of humanity stand out, for example: in 1884, Louis Pasteur presented the results of his experiments on the rabies virus at the Paris Academy of Sciences, whose vaccine was successfully tested on July 6, 1885 with the child Joseph Meister.

On the same date, but in 2016, Mexico granted the extradition of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to the US to stand trial.

OTHER ANNOUNCEMENTS

1591.- Viceroy Juan Ramírez de Velasco founded the city of Rioja la Nuevza, current capital of the Argentine province of La Rioja.

1756.- War of the Seven Years. A naval battle begins between France and England for control of the island of Menorca, which fell to the French on May 29.

1873.- Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis obtain the US patent on the process of placing rivets in men’s work pants for the first time.

1882.- The Treaty of the Triple Alliance between Austria-Hungary, the German Empire and Italy is signed

1902.- The US hands over Cuba to the government of Tomás Estrada Palma, who is sworn in as the first president of the Republic.

1914.- The Niagara-Falls Conference begins to resolve the conflict generated with Mexico by the taking of Veracruz by the United States in April 1914.

1927.- The American aviator Charles Lindbergh takes off from New York in his plane “Spirit of St. Louis”, to make the first crossing of the Atlantic to Paris.

.- The United Kingdom recognizes the independence of Saudi Arabia through the Treaty of Djeddah.

1932.- The American Amelia Earhart becomes the first woman to make a solo transatlantic flight from Canada to Ireland.

1940.- World War II: The Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp comes into operation.

1060.- Nazi Adolf Eichmann is kidnapped in Argentina by Mossad agents and taken to Israel to stand trial.

1978.- NASA launches Pioneer Venus Orbiter, also known as Pioneer 12, into space.

1987.- A court in Lisbon declares the Portuguese soldier Saraiva de Carvalho guilty of subversion and sentences him to 15 years in prison.

1989.- The trial of the “colza case” (adulterated oil sold in Spain that caused the death of more than 600 people and injuries to another 25,000) concludes with small economic sanctions for 13 of the 38 defendants and imprisonment for only two from them.

1993.- Felipe González receives the Charlemagne Prize for his efforts in favor of European unity.

1994.- The Republic of Crimea proclaims itself sovereign and independent of Ukraine.

.- Colombian biochemist Manuel Elkin Patarroyo receives the Prince of Asturias Award for Scientific and Technical Research, for the discovery of the first synthetic vaccine against malaria.

2002.- East Timor becomes a sovereign State and the former guerrilla Xanana Gusmao its first president.

2007.- The Brazilian soccer player Romario achieves his thousandth goal, at the age of 41, a mythical figure only reached by Pelé.

2009.- A military plane crashes on the island of Java and 101 people of the 109 on board die.

2010.- American researchers announce that they have produced the first “synthetic cell”, a step that brings science closer to the creation of artificial life.

2014.- The FARC and ELN guerrillas initiate a unilateral ceasefire in Colombia to coincide with the presidential elections.

.- The Thai Army declares martial law.

2015.- The Islamic State takes control of the historic Syrian city of Palmyra.

2016.- Mexico grants the extradition of drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán to the US to stand trial.

2017.- The World Bee Day is established.

2018.- Nicolás Maduro is re-elected president of Venezuela with the lowest turnout in its history and the denunciation of irregularities.

2019.- Google and large US technology companies cut their supplies to the Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei.

2020.- Apple and Google launch technology for tracking covid-19 through mobile.

2021.- Israel and the Islamist movement Hamas announce a bilateral truce to put an end to eleven days of war escalation, which will enter into force the following day.

Who was born on a day like today?

1799.- Honoré de Balzac, French novelist.

1806.- John Stuart Mill, English economist.

1908.- James Stewart, American actor.

1915.- Moshe Dayan, Israeli soldier and politician.

1918.- Edward B. Lewis, American scientist and P. Nobel Prize in Medicine 1995.

1944.- Joe Cocker, British singer.

1946.- Cherilyn Sarkisian “Cher”, American actress and singer.

1985.- Christopher Frome, British cyclist.

It may interest you:

Nostalgic concert offers Dulce to Mochitense

Three special magical towns to visit from Sinaloa the next school bridge

What are the speed limits decreed by AMLO throughout Mexico?

Who died on a day like today?

1506.- Christopher Columbus, discoverer of America.

1834.- Marquis de Lafayette, French military and politician.

1880.- Ana Nery, the first Brazilian nurse to serve as a volunteer in the war with Paraguay, in 1865.

1885.- Manuel M. Flores, Mexican poet.

1966.- Carlos Arruza, Mexican bullfighter.

1975.- Rodolfo Gaona, Mexican bullfighter.

1997.- Virgilio Barco Vargas, former president of Colombia.

1998.- Ricardo Franco, Spanish film director.

2007.- Norman Von Nida, Australian golf player.

2012.- Robin Giba, singer and composer of the group Bee Gees.

.- Abdel Basst Al-Megrahi, Libyan secret agent.

2013.- Ray Manzarek, American musician (The Doors).

2016.- Miguel de la Quadra-Salcedo, Spanish reporter and athlete.

.- Parviz Kalantari, Iranian painter.

2019.- Niki Lauda, ​​Austrian racing driver.