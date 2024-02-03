The deadly explosion in Rotterdam may have been caused by the presence of a drug lab. The police report this. A 34-year-old Rotterdam resident was arrested on Saturday for involvement in the manufacture of narcotics. His role is under further investigation. Three people were killed in the explosion and fire on Monday in South Rotterdam. The police have not ruled out more arrests.

