First round sensational, with the queen who immediately gets on, repeating the flop in giant. The Slovakian chases and is eighth. Behind the German are Gisin and Hector. The blue ones far away. At 6.45 the second heat
Incredible. The Olympic women’s slalom lived on the stellar duel between two queens. But instead … The American Michaela Shiffrin leaves the scene immediately, at the fifth door, and greets in the worst way every chance for a medal like in the giant. A psychodrama: already in PyeongChang Shiffrin had to win everything and in the end she saved the Games with gold in giant and silver in combined. Now we are two forks to follow. The Slovak Petra Vlhova, too careful in the upper part of the track, is also not well: she accuses a delay of 72/100 from the German Lena Duerr, who went down with the bib number 1 and in the lead after the first heat. But the race is wide open. In the second heat, at 6.45 am Italian time, Duerr will start with just 3 cents ahead of the Swiss Michelle Gisin and 12/100 over the Swedish Sara Hector, gold in the giant. At 47/100 the Slovenian Andreja Slokar, at 48 the Swiss Wendy Holdener. Very short ranking at the top. And then there is the eighth Vlhova at 72/100: a second monster heat is expected from her, in which it is to be expected that she will put all the anger in the world by attacking to the maximum. Will it be enough to go to the medal?
Three Italians competing. Federica Brignone, who came down with bib number 31, an attacking match, but with many imperfections that prevented her from going beyond 20th place, with a very heavy delay of 2 ”24. Anita Gulli and Lara Della Mea unfortunately very far from the summit, respectively 3 ”29 and 3” 83 from Duerr. Bad both and out of 30.
