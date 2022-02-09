London. The Brits are a mixed bag. There is room for the songs of Ed Sheeran, the rap of Little Simz, the alternative touch of Sam Fender and Wolf Alice and the almost forgotten rock of Liam Gallagher. Also a Disney girl like Olivia Rodrigo.

Everything, to end with the coronation of Adele, who returned to the place that catapulted him to fame and added three Brits, including best album, best song and best artist.

The London singer is already the second artist with the most Brits in history, with twelve awards to her credit, above Coldplay, which has nine, but far from the 18 of Robbie Williams, who won thirteen solo and five more when He was part of Take That.

The presence of Adele was the great claim of the night. Because of his history at the awards -he trained at the Brit School in London-, because of his favoritism, because of his elegance and magnetism and because his voice is one of the British treasures.

From the moment he walked out on stage, sat down and started singing “I Drink Wine,” there was no question who would win. She was first awarded Song of the Year for “Easy On Me,” then honored as Artist of the Year, and later crowned Best Album, the night’s big category.

“I always like to come home. The Brits are a very important part of my life. I am very proud to be an artist and to be a woman,” Adele said in her speech, dedicating the award to her son.

Adele was the pinnacle of the evening, held at London’s O2 in front of some 4,000 people, still far from the 15,000 that were cited in the pavilion before the pandemic.

The gala was conducted by the comedian Mo Gilligan, who took over from Jack Whitehall, a classic of recent editions. Calmer and less sarcastic than Whitehall, Gilligan did have the brilliance to, on a very unpolitical night, throw a taunt at the government.

“If Boris Johnson wants to come, he’s invited. I’ve heard he likes to party,” Gilligan joked, before the catharsis of music and styles that the Brits are.

Ed Sheeran, who won his seventh Brit, for best songwriter of the year, which ties him with Arctic Monkeys, U2 and One Direction, opened the ceremony alongside Bring Me the Horizon, playing their well-known “Bad Habit”, while Little Simz, the rapper of the moment in the United Kingdom, ignited the masses by winning the Brit for best emerging artist.

“Look what you have achieved,” he said “Simbi”, as she is also known, to her mother, who accompanied her on stage to collect the award and was a mixture of nerves and emotion. “If you work hard, no matter your race, where you come from, you can achieve something great,” she said.

His performance was one of the most celebrated of the night, almost as much as Sam Fender, the Newcastle icon who won best alternative rock album.

One of the few mentions of this genre, along with the Liam Gallagher show, who appeared with his usual Oasis-era grim reaper to play “Everything’s Electric”, a single from his third solo album “C’mon You Know”.

Figures such as actress Courteney Cox, F1 driver Lando Norris, Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones, producer David Guetta, former Arsenal footballer Ian Wright, Olympic medalist Mo Farah and actor Idris Elba walked the O2 stage awarding prizes to give more color to the night.

Dua Lipa could not miss, who won the best pop and R&B album, but could not be in London to have a concert tomorrow in Miami, while the Disney girl Olivia Rodrigo won the best international song, and Billie Elilish, who It will headline the Glastonbury festival, the best international artist.

Dave won the Brit for best rap and hip hop artist and the best international group went to the duo of Bruno Mars and Paak, Silk Sonic. With “The Joker and the Queen”, by Ed Sheeran, and “In the Fire”, by Dave, the Brits closed one of their most varied editions, reminding once again that the edges of British music have no end .