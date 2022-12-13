The model Sheyla Rojas He reappeared on television screens in the Magaly Medina program. On this occasion, she spoke about the musical special for the end of the year that ATV and Radiomar have been preparing, where the entertainer Tula Rodríguez will also participate.

The blonde model was also encouraged to talk about her boyfriend known as Sir Winston, with whom she lives in Mexico, and is very much in love. In the same way, she told the host of “Magaly TV, the firm” who already asked his partner for the ring to get married.