In a revealing broadcast of the popular program ‘Send whoever is in charge’, the well-known television figure Sheyla Rojas He surprised the audience by expressing his gratitude to his ex-partner Pedro Moral. The Peruvian host and model shared live how Moral gave her a transformative perspective, which allowed her to see things better and, finally, make a decision that would change the course of her life.

The couple, who had announced their engagement and were planning a wedding in the past, saw their relationship abruptly called off before walking down the aisle. However, during the recent interview on the popular television program, Rojas was willing to talk about her experience and how the break with Moral impacted his life in an unexpected way.

This was revealed during a section of the program in which the drivers asked the influencer about her former suitors or people with whom she had established a relationship. Her surprise was great when they asked about Moral.

“I would say one thing and that is that I would have to thank him very much because he opened my eyes and thanks to him and the fame he made me he managed to make me see things from another perspective. So, the truth is that I would have to thank you“said Sheyla Rojas.

“He also left me a lesson, and that is that I have to look carefully before being with someone,” added the model. Faced with this, some members of the jury of the section claimed to have met Pedro Moral and that they had also had certain problems or had heard rumors about the businessman.

