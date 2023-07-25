Wendy Guevara and Nicola Porcellathey have starred in a great story of romance within the reality show of Televisa‘The House of the Famous Mexico’, which became the preferred ship of the program.

wencola arose thanks to the great friendship established by the influencer who became known for the viral video of ‘The losses‘ and the Peruvian actor, and although both have denied the romance countless times, all their approaches only show that they both want something more.

That is why the program conducted by Gustavo Adolfo Infante‘First hand’, He took on the task of investigating with a person who knows Nicola Porcella, his mother, completely.

“Knowing Nicola and from what little I’ve seen, I think he sees her as a very good friend. I feel that he loves her very much, that he is very fond of her and he admires her a lot, but I think he sees her as a great friend of hers or as a great sister, ”explained Mrs. Fiorella.

And it is that the woman thinks that the affection that her son Nicola feels for Wendy Guevara It is more than sincere, but it would only remain in a beautiful friendshipdespite what users may think.

“I do not deny the affection that he has for her. She is seen. Nicola, when he is fond of a person, he will show it and it shows. What they have started in ‘La Casa de los Famosos’… I dare say that this friendship will continue abroad”.

