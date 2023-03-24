The new trailer Of Sherlock Holmes The Awakened tells the beginning offriendship with Watson and the formation of the iconic couple, grappling in this case with a matter that however transcends the borders and common rules to embrace the myths of Cthulhu.

Out on April 11, Sherlock Holmes The Awakened will in fact tell a different adventure than usual for the famous investigator, a story with Lovecraftian traits which however is not new, given that it is the remake of a title originally released in 2007.

“As Sherlock deals with dark gods, monsters, cults and dilemmas relating to his own existence, Watson often serves as an anchor point to prevent the investigator from slipping into madness once and for all,” Frogwares explained.

“However, we couldn’t portray Watson as a two-dimensional figure, a flawless safety net, and so in this new version of the story we will focus on the relationship between the two characters rather than the Lovecraftian horrors.”

Curious crossover between Sherlock Holmes and the stories of HP LovecraftThe Awakened will see us investigate a series of mysterious disappearances that seem to be linked to a mysterious and ancient cult, that of Cthulhu.