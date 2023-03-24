Pari NN defender Masoero said he stayed in Russia out of respect for his contract

Argentine defender of the club “Paris Nizhny Novgorod”, playing in the Russian Premier League (RPL), Lucas Masoero explained the decision to stay in Russia. His words lead Sport24.

“I am a professional, responsible person and respect my contract. Nizhny is counting on me, I can’t ignore it, ”Masoero said. The defender added that he was worried about the situation in Russia after the start of the SVO, but the club leaders convinced him that it was safe to be in the country.

Masoero, 28, joined the Paris NN squad in the summer of 2021, signing a two-year deal. The football player is also known for his performances for Lokomotiv from the Bulgarian Plovdiv and the Argentine teams Deportivo Maipu and Independiente Rivadavia.

On March 7, the International Football Federation allowed RPL legionnaires to suspend contracts unilaterally. In addition, Russian clubs were excluded from the European competition.