REinhard Heintz pulls out his cell phone and shows pictures of a gnawed skeleton. The bones of a sheep. “Torn by a wolf,” says the shepherd in a husky voice, frowning. A wolf in its neighborhood in Hüttenberger Land. Probably an animal passing through, but that too was hungry and found prey in a Cameroon sheep belonging to a hobby shepherd. For the wool of his Rhön sheep and Coburg foxes, both rare breeds, he only gets cents per kilogram. The end of small slaughterhouses in rural areas makes direct marketing more difficult for Heintz and his ilk. Not to mention the bureaucracy. “But our biggest problem is the wolf,” says the chairman of the Hessian Association for Sheep Breeding and Farming. And he adds: “If there is no regulation, grazing sheep in Hesse will be over in five years.”

Thorsten Winter Correspondent for the Rhein-Main-Zeitung for central Hesse and the Wetterau.

Now Heintz, with his aged felt traveler hat, green, coarsely embroidered woolen jacket and checked shirt, is not inclined to alarmism. Rather, he exudes calm. Farmers often complain, he says with a mischievous smile. One should not take every indisposition as a reason for complaints. But the advance of the wolf goes too far. “He will break the neck of grazing sheep farming,” he affirms, “but we will not be heard.” Not in state politics and not in nature conservation associations.

Four packs of wolves and a loner

On the one hand, the number of wolves in Hesse is steadily increasing, as confirmed by the wolf center of the Hessian State Office for Nature Conservation, Environment and Geology in Wiesbaden. On the other hand, it is still clear. 20 sedentary specimens were genetically detected last year, seven more than in 2021. Remains of saliva from wolves on torn animals or hair serve as evidence. There are packs in the Rheingau, in the Stölzing Mountains in northern Hesse, in the Hersfeld-Rotenburg district and in the Hessian-Bavarian border region. All quite far away from Hüttenberger Land, which is in the middle of Hesse. In addition, only 20 livestock killed by wolves were known in 2022. Since the beginning of this year, however, there are already seven. And: The wolf is very mobile. According to the Wolf Center, wolves can be expected to pass through Hesse at any time. In addition, according to the Ministry of the Environment, there is now an individual record in the Hochtaunus.

In view of this, the State Hunting Association is demanding – just like Heintz and the Hessian Farmers’ Association – that the stock be regulated. In order to protect the grazing animals, the wolf must be shown limits, according to the farmer lobby. She wants a cap on inventory. By launch? Heintz, who also belongs to the farmers’ association, does not say the word. He leaves it open what regulation could look like. The ministry says: “There is currently no question of regulating the wolf population, since Hesse is only at the beginning of resettlement.” But it takes the sheep farmers’ concerns very seriously.







Sheep are easier prey than a deer

Are there any alternatives, such as higher fences? “They’re too heavy,” says the shepherd. In addition, they cost more than the types that are already in common use, through which electricity is sent. Nevertheless, a fence does not stop a wolf in case of doubt. “The idea that he gets his nose on the electric fence, gets a wipe and then disappears doesn’t correspond to reality.” The wolf learns quickly and, when in doubt, acts like a herding dog: he simply jumps over the fence. A sheep is easier prey than a deer, for sheep stand rooted to the spot in the face of impending danger while a deer runs away.

Now every walker knows: some more or less large herds stand alone on a fenced-in pasture. This also applies to goats. Shepherds could get livestock guard dogs to keep watch at night. Such an animal costs around 4,000 euros and has to be certified, says Heintz. In addition, the owner himself must attend courses and prove his expertise in dealing with such dogs. It all adds up, especially since shepherds are already under economic pressure, as the Ministry of the Environment confirms. According to Heintz, staying overnight with the animals and, if in doubt, intervening in the event of an attack, is out of the question. That doesn’t fit into the daily routine, especially since many colleagues keep the animals as a part-time job.