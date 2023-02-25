The accomplice of the kidnapping, who returned the dogs to Lady Gaga, decided to sue the singer for deceit

Jennifer McBride, who returned Lady Gaga’s stolen dogs, is suing the star. The cause of the lawsuit was that the singer did not pay her the promised reward of half a million dollars. About it informs publication of BuzzFeed News with a link to the document.

The woman who returned the dogs to the singer was previously detained in connection with their abduction. She was given a suspended sentence for “concealing stolen goods.” Her lawsuit alleges that Gaga “deceived” McBride by making a promise she had no intention of keeping. It is also alleged that the accomplice of the kidnapping experienced “pain and suffering” due to the fact that she did not receive 500 thousand dollars.

In February 2021, James Howard Jackson shot the singer’s dog walker, after which he took away three bulldogs, one of which managed to escape. In total, the police detained five suspects, two of whom became accomplices in the crime after the attack. James was sentenced to 21 years in prison.

The stolen pets were returned to Gaga a few days later, for their return, the pop star promised a $500,000 reward. It is alleged that the attackers did not know the owner of the animals, but committed the crime due to the high cost of French bulldogs. The price of a dog with a good pedigree can reach ten thousand dollars.