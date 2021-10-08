More than a year after its announcement, Shenmue the Animation, so called the anime of Crunchyroll And Adult Swim dedicated to the highly acclaimed videogame series created by Yu Suzuki, finally shows itself in motion thanks to a very first trailer.

In fact, during the announcement phase of this anime only the key visual was shown and nothing more. Not that it’s anything bad, but maybe we expected to see a first taste already after a few months and not after a year, but in the end with the COVID-19 pandemic that is raging all over the world, causing delays practically to everything, you can close more than one eye.

Shenmue the Animation will have a total of 13 episodes, and will debut in the course of 2022. As previously revealed, it will be produced by Telecom Animation Film (Tower of God, Lupine the Third: Part 5), and to the management we will find Chikara Sakurai (Magimoji Rurumo, One-Punch Man Season 2), with the creator and designer of the original game Yu Suzuki to act as executive producer.

Don’t you see the horde to immerse yourself in watching the trailer? Then jump right now to press play to the video you find below!

Shenmue the Animation Trailer

Source: Crunchyroll, Adult Swim Street Gematsu