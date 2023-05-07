After knowing the results of the long-awaited boxing fight between the Mexican professional Saul Alvarez and the british John Ryderthe head of government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum PardoHe did not hesitate to express his feelings towards the man from Guadalajara and his development throughout the 12 rounds.

Although with a short and clear message issued on social networks, the official from the country’s capital congratulated the performance of Santos Saúl Álvarez Barragánbetter known as Canelo Álvarez, in his presentation on the night of this Saturday, May 6 at the akron stadium 12 years after his last presentation in his native Guadalajara.

“Congratulations to Canelo for his victory,” said Sheinbaum after a fight criticized by some because the victory did not come by knockout as the professional boxer hoped for and predicted. However, Saúl Álvarez managed to get his 59th victory in his homeland, maintaining himself as the ‘King of 168 pounds’ along with his four belts.

The 168-pound monarch, Saúl ‘Canelo’ Álvarez, arrived at the stadium with thousands of people present aboard his car and dressed in a black sweatshirt with gold trim. He was acclaimed by his public prior to entering the multipurpose venue before going up to the ‘ring’.

The boxer was in the company of his trainer, Eddy Reynoso; his wife, Fernanda Gómez, and the rest of the ‘Canelo Team’.

“It’s going to be a special night, I have no doubt about that. I’m grateful to everyone, especially my team, my people who have been there from the beginning and now that I’m back as the best in the world I feel grateful. May they enjoy it as I do , there is no better moment like this, coming as the best, it will be a great fight”, declared the man from Guadalajara in the confrontation.

The Mexican boxer now has a record of 59 wins (39 by ‘KO’), two draws and two losses, while John Ryder has a record of 32 wins (18 by fast track) and now six losses.