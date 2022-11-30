This Tuesday the plenary session of the Mexico City Congress unanimously approved an opinion to make vicarious violence visible within the Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence Act in the capital of the country. In this regard, the Head of Government, Claudia Sheinbaum congratulated the deputies of the City Congress for the approval of the initiative and said that it is “one more step in the advancement of women’s rights.”



With the approval of this Tuesday, Mexico City became the tenth entity in the country to recognize this figure and the seventh to include it as a form of gender violence.

“The Law for Women’s Access to a Life Free of Violence has been very important for Mexico City, very important for the struggle of women because it is a public recognition that women do not have access to a life free of violence, That is why we need a specific law and that is very important to understand, it is important to understand vicarious violence now,” said deputy Ana Francis López Bayghen, president of the Gender Equality Commission, at a press conference.

Once it is published in the Official Gazette, vicarious violence will be defined as the act or omission committed mainly by men who have had a marriage or common-law relationship and who, through withholding, subtraction, concealment, mistreatment, threat, endangering or promoting legal and non-legal mechanisms, delay, hinder, limit and prevent the coexistence of a mother with her children to manipulate or control her.

The reservation to the first paragraph of article 6 section X, proposed by the legislator Polimnia Romana Sierra Bárcena (PRD), was also approved, in order to incorporate in the wording, the possible risk of harm that may be suffered, in addition to the daughters and sons, by persons significantly linked to the woman.

With 43 votes in favor and unanimously, the City Congress generally endorsed the recognition of vicarious violence within the law.