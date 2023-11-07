Ali Maali (Dubai)

The karate team won 3 medals on the first day of the Asian Under-21 Karate Championship, which was held in Kazakhstan. The trio, Sheikha Al-Yafei, Malak Abdullah, and Ali Saleh, succeeded in leaving a distinctive positive mark in this major continental event. Sheikha Al-Yafei was able to win a silver medal in the “Kata” competition. “Junior Women”, for the first time in the history of Emirati and Arab karate in the Asian continent, in a historic achievement after a wonderful performance in the final, in an exciting confrontation with a Japanese player, and Sheikha had advanced to the final, after occupying first place in her group.

Malak Abdullah also won the bronze medal for the women’s junior kumite – 47 kg, after she won the first match against the Turkmenistan player, then lost in the second match to the Japanese player, and won the third place match over the Kazakhstan player to win the bronze medal.

Ali Saleh Al Balushi also won the bronze medal for the Junior Kumite – 70 kg, after he won the first match against the Chinese player, losing the second match to the Uzbekistan player, and won the third place match over the Kuwaiti player to win the bronze medal.

Major General Nasser Al Razouqi, President of the Emirati and Asian Federations, Vice President of the International Karate Federation, congratulated the players of our team on this distinguished performance and winning the first 3 medals in the Asian Cup, and said: “The boom in the game continues, and our players perform outstandingly in this continental event, and what “I still expect a lot from them at all levels.”