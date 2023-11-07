The Sprints are not convincing

There Sprint of Interlagos was the last of the 2023 F1 World Championship. For some, and perhaps more than some, this is good news. Even in the paddock the format of short races does not gather unanimous approval: there are those who support them, those who would like to give them another chance but by changing the weekend plan, those who hate them, like Max Verstappen. Certainly F1 is thinking about changes to the Sprint format, although only listening to the team principals and not the drivers, as Lando Norris bitterly underlined.

If the president of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali is dealing with the bosses on the wall, he will also have had the opportunity to encounter the negative opinion of the Red Bull team principal Chris Horner on the format that currently governs the short races.

Horner’s words

“I believe that the current system is not suitable for the drivers, the fans and the teams. I think there needs to be something more. We’ve just won a Sprint and no one knows what to do: attention is already on the Grand Prix. Perhaps it would be better to approach the question a little differently. If you look at a football season, there is the championship and then the cup. Maybe it can be an incentive to have a huge prize pool for teams and drivers“, these are the words of the Briton, who admitted that he has no solutions to the problem. One feels like excluding it: “Who is interested in a sprint championship? I think we can do a better job. I don’t have the answer, but I know that what we have today needs to be improved. Personally I prefer the old format (without Sprint therefore, ed.)I’m a traditionalist“.

So, if he could, Horner would do without the Sprint format. Or, alternatively, he would substantially modify it. The hypotheses on the Formula 1 table are those of an inverted grid (with the criterion of the Drivers’ Ranking), a separate championship – which however would have a completely laughable importance compared to the actual World Championship – and a modification of the calendar of qualifications.