Saman Abbas died after being choked or strangled: this is the conclusion reached by the two experts appointed by the Court of Assizes of Reggio Emilia, Cristina Cattaneo and Biagio Eugenio Leone, charged with establishing the causes of the death of the 18-year-old of Pakistani origin killed on the night of 30 April 2021 in Novellara, near Reggio Emilia. The two experts filed their preliminary medico-legal and anatomopathological report, which will be mentioned at the hearing on Friday.

This was confirmed to the LaPresse news agency by Liborio Cataliotti, lawyer of the young girl’s uncle, Danish Hasnain, investigated together with two other relatives and the girl’s parents for the disappearance of the young woman. “What if there is something that surprised us in reading the report? No, absolutely not, also because it had already been anticipated by my consultant and it is in line with what my client reported and, therefore, with our forecasts”. he reported. “It is recognized that, quite probably, that was the cause of death because – he added – the bleeding would account for the fact that the strangulation and rupture of the hyoid bone occurred during life, because otherwise the hemorrhagic effect would be produced and therefore it is absolutely in line with what we thought it was. Unfortunately, at least this draft of the report cannot give an account of the fact that it took place, because it doesn’t say so, by one or more people and with bare hands or with tools. This is not said, but it is absolutely in line with what we expected”.

Immediately after the discovery of the body, the lawyer of the Union of Islamic communities of Italy, Riziero Angeletti, immediately revealed that Saman’s death had occurred “in an atrocious way”. According to the investigators, the girl would have been murdered for having opposed an arranged marriage. “I’m already dead, I killed her, I killed her for my dignity and my honour” are the words spoken by father Shabbar, intercepted on the phone with a relative in Italy in June 2021.