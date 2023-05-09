Juventus investigation, the penalty will return: the most probable hypotheses

The championship of A league risks an ending full of controversybecause in the midst of a very heated fight for positions Championsthe case breaks out Juventus. After the penalty of -15 points established in the first instance sentence and then temporarily canceled to be redefined on the downside, here comes the opinion of the Guarantee collegewhich in fact confirms the line and puts the club in trouble: confirmed – we read in Repubblica – the sporting disloyalty, i.e. the violation of the famous article 4 to which the penalty hangs, which means that at least a large (or very large) part of the 15 penalty points will once again weigh on the shoulders of Allegri’s team. “Wanted, repeated alteration accounting records”, writes the Board.

When the Court will decide, within 15 days– continues Repubblica – they will only be missing two games left in the championship. And four days later there will be it direct confrontation with the Milan for a place in the Champions League. Legitimate to expect one discount compared to that -15 points long represented next to the Juventus standings, but really minimal: the only reason why the Juventus club’s appeal was accepted, in fact, is linked to the fact that there was no evidence on the responsibility of some executives “without powers” (Nedved, Vellano and Garimberti). However, the responsibilities attributed to Lambs, Arrive well, Paratici And Cherubs, i.e. two administrators and two operatives. Juventus in person. The verdicts for Europe the judges risk writing them down.

Subscribe to the newsletter

