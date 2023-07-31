It just seems like that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate be there choice more widely made by subscribers to the Microsoft service, considering that, according to some leaked data, this type of subscription covers the 70-80% of the total of Game Pass.

The information emerges from the report of the European Commission on the acquisition of Activision Blizzard, with an analysis obviously based on the documents that Microsoft has sent to illustrate the current situation of the producer and publisher involved. In part of the text reported in the tweet below, it is possible to see the passage in question.

“With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which currently reaches 70-80% of all Game Pass subscribers,” reads one part. The document is partially cut and modified, but the data seems to emerge quite clearly.

This represents an important goal for Microsoft, which actually seems to push significantly towards the highest tier among the various subscriptions provided for the Game Pass.

In fact, the subscription in question includes practically all the benefits provided by the service, with the inclusion of the catalogue console, PC and cloudas well as various other benefits such as access to EA Play and its catalog of titles and additional related bonuses.