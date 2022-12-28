And the Egyptian Al-Hayat channel published a video clip that stopped what happened, as President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi directed his speech to the journalist Ibrahim Fayek, who was on the stage accompanied by children of determination, saying: “If our daughter slept, leave her (leave her)”, so everyone in the hall would explode. with laughter.

And the child, Talia Abdel Moneim (5 years), appeared on the camera losing her head balance, as she fell asleep, while the journalist said, laughing, addressing his speech to Sisi: “She said it a lot, waiting for you (I have waited for you for a long time) .. I am in a very difficult situation.” .

He added, “She herself (wishes) to talk to you.” Al-Sisi responded by saying, “I have no problem waiting an hour,” until she wakes up.

After attempts by Fayek to wake her up and call her by her name, the child grabbed the microphone and replied, “Yes.” The Egyptian president laughed loudly, saying: “Are you awake, Talia?… How are you (how are you) sweetie?”

The little girl asked the Egyptian president if he had grandchildren, to assure her of that, and then added in astonishment: “How do you sit with them when you are always busy?”

Al-Sisi answered, explaining that he is keen to eat lunch with his entire family after Friday prayers, so that he can spend time with his grandchildren.

The girl followed her question with a lyrical paragraph, then asked the Egyptian president to take a picture with him, to assure her that he would go up to the stage to take a group photo with the rest of the children.