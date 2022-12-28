A temporary ban on sports and amateur hunting has been introduced on the territory of four districts of Primorsky Krai. Governor Oleg Kozhemyako signed the corresponding resolution on Wednesday, December 28.

We are talking about the Kavalerovsky, Chuguevsky and Olginsky municipal districts and the Dalnegorsky urban district. Until February 28, 2023, all types of amateur and sport hunting are prohibited on their territory.

The decision was made due to abnormally heavy snowfalls that hit the region in December. Due to the high snow cover, wild animals spend much more energy searching for food and just moving around. In addition, animals blocked by snow can become easy prey for poachers.

“Producing animals that are in a helpless position cannot be called hunting – this is a criminal offense for which the perpetrators will have to be held accountable by law. I ask citizens to treat with understanding, ”quotes the first deputy minister of forestry and hunting in the region Alexei Surovoy IA PrimaMedia.

Employees of the State Hunting Inspectorate are now working in an enhanced mode. They must ensure that animals are protected during this difficult period for them.