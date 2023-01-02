An ambulance from Summa 112 at the door of the Fuenlabrada home / 112 community of madrid

A 54-year-old woman hanged herself this morning in the Madrid town of Fuenlabrada, south of the capital, after having poisoned her 64-year-old husband shortly before, who would have died of poisoning.

According to Emergencias Comunidad de Madrid 112, the event took place at an address at number 8 Calle Iceland, in the popular neighborhood of El Naranjo.

The Summa toilets, who were warned at 1:00 p.m. after the event by some of the couple’s relatives, were the ones who found the lifeless bodies of both at the family home.

The woman had hung herself from a bunk in a bedroom, while the man’s corpse lay, without apparent signs of violence, a few meters away. According to sources of the investigation, the death of both would have taken place hours before the discovery of the bodies. An alleged suicide letter appeared next to the woman’s body, which is still being analyzed by the agents.

The assistants also had to assist, through a team of psychologists, relatives of the victims of anxiety attacks.

It is the VI National Police Group that is investigating this homicide, the first of the year 2023 in Madrid and the first death also within the family.

No previous complaints



The main hypothesis of the researchers is that the poisoning may have been with bleach, but it will be the autopsy and the toxicological analyzes that confirm it. The Scientific Police also traveled to the place to collect evidence.

The two deceased are of Spanish nationality and had at least one son and one daughter of legal age. According to sources of the investigation, there were no previous complaints of gender violence or restraining orders.